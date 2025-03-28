Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit shop specializing in acai bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew, and more, is celebrating National Acai Day in an epic way. Playa Rewards Loyalty Members are invited to enjoy $5 off any acai bowl on April 6, 2025, at all 300+ locations.

“National Acai Day is one of our favorite days of the year, naturally! It’s a chance to celebrate and educate our guests on the superfruit that started it all,” said Abby Taylor, Playa Bowls’ founder and chief marketing officer. “We’re stoked to share this sweet deal with our Playa Bowls family and give our guests a taste of the high-quality organic acai berries that make our acai bowls legendary.”

Playa Bowls sources its acai straight from Brazil to deliver the freshest, most authentic taste. This powerhouse superfruit is at the heart of the brand and renowned for its energy-boosting and cell-healing qualities. Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients, acai supports immunity, gut health, and overall wellness. Every bowl is crafted with high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients to provide an unmatched flavor experience.

Guests can sign up for the Playa Rewards loyalty program by downloading the app or signing up in-shop now through April 6 to enjoy the offer! Members can enjoy the epic offer all day long, while supplies last, in shops, online or via the app.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable livin