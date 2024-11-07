Playa Bowls announced the signing of 52 franchise commitments and 11 store openings during the third quarter of 2024, further expanding its footprint in both established and new markets, including Lexington and Pittsburgh. Since the start of 2024, Playa Bowls has secured a total of 195 franchise commitments with 55% of these commitments signed by existing franchisees, solidifying their continued confidence in Playa Bowls’ growth potential.

“Our success in 2024 has been remarkable, with over 275 stores nationwide, 75 openings expected this year, and nearly 300 franchise commitments driving our future expansion,” said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer at Playa Bowls. “We’re excited to bring Playa Bowls to new markets and make our offerings accessible to consumers nationwide driven by industry-leading performance and demand. It’s truly rewarding to see both new and existing franchisees recognize the value of our brand and commit to growing the Playa Bowls family as we expand our presence across the country.”

Driving Playa Bowls’ expansion across the Denver metro area are franchisees Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing. Having opened their first shop in 2021, Benisch and Wissing currently operate five Playa Bowls locations and are so committed to establishing a strong regional presence that they recently committed to opening five additional stores over the next two years. The first new location will be in Boulder and is set to open near the University of Colorado by year’s end. This growth will increase their total store count in the Denver area to 10, marking a significant step in their mission to bring Playa Bowls to more local communities.

Playa Bowls announced its entry into Dallas earlier this year with three separate multi-unit agreements signed and a first shop opening scheduled for Q1 2025. Playa Bowls extended their plans to develop the Dallas market with first-time franchisees Anshuman Parikh and Brandon Tieu. The business partners have committed to opening 10 locations across Dallas over the next five years and are actively scouting prime areas for expansion. Parikh and Tieu were attracted to Playa Bowls’ health-focused menu and robust corporate support, identifying Dallas as an ideal market for the brand’s continued growth.

“With Playa Bowls in such an exciting growth period, we felt it was the perfect time to join the momentum and help expand the brand,” said Anshuman Parikh. “The Dallas market offers plenty of untapped potential, giving the brand ample room for growth.” Tieu added, “While better-for-you menus are gaining popularity, Playa Bowls has truly perfected its offerings over the course of a decade. Playa Bowls’ açaí stands out from its competitors, is difficult to replicate, and beloved by customers. We’re eager to be part of this business and to contribute to its continued success.”

Strong Growth Across the US

Playa Bowls’ strategic growth has resulted in multi-unit and single unit commitments in the following markets:

Boulder, CO – five units signed by Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing

Dallas, TX – ten units signed by Ansh Parikh and Brandon Tieu

Austin, TX – two units signed

Queens / Long Island, NY – four units signed

Nassau and Suffolk Counties, NY – eleven units signed

St. Augustine, FL – one unit signed

York, PA – one unit signed

Toms River, NJ – one unit signed

New Braunfels / San Marcos, TX – three units signed

Lawrence, Overland Park, and Leawood, KS – three units signed

Detroit, MI – one unit signed

Miami / Fort Lauderdale – two units signed

Cumming, GA – one unit signed

Hanover, NH – one unit signed

Oceanport, NJ – one unit signed

Pleasant View, UT – one unit signed

West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, FL – one unit signed

Philadelphia and Scranton, PA – three units signed

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 275 shops systemwide, operating in 23 states.