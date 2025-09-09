Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl brand with more than 340 locations, is fueling franchise expansion under a fresh executive leadership team following its 2024 acquisition by Sycamore Partners. With franchise growth, guest experience and operational excellence as focal points, Playa Bowls is poised to deepen its footprint from coast to coast.

Since stepping into the CEO role earlier this year, John Cappasola has leveraged his 30 years of accomplished leadership in growing brands to drive Playa Bowls’ next chapter. Cappasola has served on the Playa Bowls Board of Directors since Sycamore’s acquisition and was previously CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, another high growth franchise brand. He also held the role of President and CEO at Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest quick-service Mexican restaurant concept. In his current role at Playa Bowls, Cappasola is committed to strengthening franchise owner support, enhancing digital capabilities, and elevating the guest experience to reinforce the brand’s position as a category leader.

“The Playa Bowls experience is truly unique, blending a lifestyle vibe with a menu that proves you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to eat healthier,” said Cappasola. “It’s an inspiring opportunity to work alongside our team and franchise owners to build on that foundation and help lead this next chapter of growth, while staying true to the vision that’s made Playa Bowls a category leader.”

Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Julie Klinger, Chief Financial Officer Tony Reaman, and General Counsel Christine Johnson have joined the Playa Bowls leadership team.

Klinger brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, with a strong background in operations, human resources, and franchising through leadership roles at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and Chili’s Bar & Grill. She remains dedicated to empowering franchise owners, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering a robust brand culture.

Reaman offers more than 20 years of financial leadership, having shaped growth strategies for Luna Grill, Corner Bakery Cafe, and McAlister’s Deli, and is committed to building systems that support Playa Bowls’ rapid expansion.

With over 20 years of experience in private practice and leading in-house legal teams, Johnson has represented many large restaurant chains, providing support to a number of emerging international franchise brands, including La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe and Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Taylor remains the heart of Playa Bowls, driving the brand’s authentic, health-focused identity. Chief Development Officer Jayson Tipp, who joined the team two years ago, continues to lead Playa Bowls’ franchise recruiting and market expansion efforts, overseeing the development of traditional and non-traditional locations across the U.S.

“We are driving growth through intentional market planning, a community of passionate and engaged operators, strong unit economics, and a brand that resonates with today’s consumers,” said Tipp. “This year, with 150 new franchise commitments signed, eighty-five percent of our new agreements are with existing franchisees, which is a strong testament to the confidence and commitment within our system. As we look ahead, we’re focused on quality expansion in existing markets and tapping into tremendous opportunities to open shops on the West Coast.”

Building on this strong foundation of market leadership, Playa Bowls is accelerating its footprint nationwide. The brand marked a major milestone earlier this year with the opening of its 300th location in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Playa Bowls has entered 12 new markets this year, with 90 total new shops expected to open by the end of 2025, including upcoming openings in New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas, Maine, Arizona, Tennessee and more as western expansion becomes a major focus. Backed by a robust development pipeline of more than 400 locations and a network of experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operators, Playa Bowls is poised for sustained nationwide growth.