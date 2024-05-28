Playa Bowls the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green, and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew, and more, announced the launch of its new summer specials menu, featuring four new healthy, yet indulgent options for guests to enjoy on repeat this summer. Available from June 4th to September 3rd, each item features the rich, hazelnut cocoa taste of Nutella to satisfy your sweet tooth. To celebrate the introduction of these menu items, Playa Bowls is offering rewards members $3 off on any Summer Special item from June 4th through June 8th.

Beach Bum Bowl :Half Playa Acai Base Half Stupid Cupid Base (strawberry, banana & coconut milk) topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, banana & Nutella

:Half Playa Acai Base Half Stupid Cupid Base (strawberry, banana & coconut milk) topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberry, banana & Nutella Cocoa Cold Brew : Made with chicory coffee concentrate, Nutella & oat milk

: Made with chicory coffee concentrate, Nutella & oat milk Summer Vacay Coconut Protein Bites : Blueberry flax granola, coconut flakes, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, coconut oil & Nutella®

: Blueberry flax granola, coconut flakes, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, coconut oil & Nutella® Sweet Summer Smoothie: Strawberry, banana, vanilla protein, Nutella & So Delicious Coconutmilk

To keep the summer vibes going, Playa Bowls, in partnership with So Delicious Dairy Free, is celebrating National Smoothie Day on June 21st with an offer to receive a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase of any smoothie.** Check out the variety of delicious smoothie offerings, made with So Delicious Dairy Free Coconutmilk, and pick your favorite to try! To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand’s mobile app.

“The addition of the creamy cocoa and hazelnut flavors to each of our Summer Specials makes these limited-time offerings truly irresistible, and we can’t wait for our guests to try them all,” said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. “At Playa Bowls, we want it to feel like Summer all year long, so it’s exciting to partner with great brands to produce these delicious offerings. Make sure to download the Playa Rewards app to participate in the Summer Specials and National Smoothie Day promotions!”

**Must download Playa Rewards app to claim National Smoothie Day offer. All purchases must be made in-shop only by Playa Rewards members. Cups available while supplies last. Limit 1 cup per guest.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.