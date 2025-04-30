Playa Bowls is bringing Pineappleland to your everyday style with the launch of its 2025 Spring/Summer apparel collection. Starting April 30, guests can snag six new pieces designed to bring the brand’s signature energy beyond the bowl.

The limited-edition drop features the Summer Treasures Tee, Paradise Tee, Pineapple Fresh Tee, Shreddin’ Tank, Beachin’ It Hat, and Sunnydaze Long Sleeve.Each piece was designed by Playa Bowls co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Taylor, whose original in-shop murals define the brand’s signature look and vibrant energy.

“We’ve always wanted Playa Bowls to be more than just a superfruit bowl shop. Our guests don’t just love our bowls, they love our vibe,” said Taylor. “This apparel drop is a way for our guests to take that laid-back, vibrant Playa vibeeverywhere they go.”

The collection will be available in Playa Bowls shops nationwide and online at www.playabowls.com/shop, while supplies last.

What started in 2014 as a pair of blenders and a surfside cart on the Belmar boardwalk has grown into a coast-to-coast movement centered around high-quality ingredients, feel-good food, and a laid-back, beachy spirit.Today, Playa Bowls is bringing that same vibe into its new apparel collection, allowing guests to wear a piece of Pineappleland wherever they go.