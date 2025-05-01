Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, has announced plans for continued expansion, targeting seven new locations in North Carolina’s Triad region. The announcement follows the tremendous success of the company’s rollout in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Mooresville, and Wilmington.

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, Playa Bowls has experienced rapid growth and as of April 2025, operates 300 locations across the United States.

“Playa Bowls has the power to uplift communities with its revitalizing menu and vibrant, summertime atmosphere,” said Beth Bennett, a Playa Bowls franchise owner. “We are excited to bring that energy to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and the surrounding areas. Our success in Morgantown, West Virginia — where our location has welcomed nearly 10,000 customers per month since opening — shows how strong the demand is for what Playa Bowls offers.”

With its continued expansion into the Triad region, Playa Bowls is actively seeking spaces between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet in strategic retail centers to meet growing demand for healthy and delicious food and beverage options. The company believes that partnering with “forward-thinking landlords” will be key to its growth in this dynamic market.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the açaí and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Playa Bowls existing locations in North Carolina include Chapel Hill, Durham, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Wilmington.