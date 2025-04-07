Playa Bowls, the nation’s largest and leading superfruit shop specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of its 300th location. What began as a simple idea sparked by founder Abby Taylor’s love for surf culture and the healthy superfruit bowls she discovered on tropical adventures has grown into a nationwide movement with a spirited following and door-busting new-shop opening crowds. From a humble cart on the Jersey Shore to a vibrant brand with category-leading sales, Playa Bowls’ rapid expansion has been fueled by Taylor’s impassioned leadership and unrelenting desire to share the brand’s mission to bring healthy, sustainable living to communities across the country.

“Playa Bowls began with a pure vision, a blender, and a love for surfing. We knew the owner of a pizza shop on the boardwalk, and he let us set up our little cart outside. I’d spend the day passing out samples, hoping people would love these bowls as much as I did – something light, delicious, nutritious, and fueling after a surf,” said Taylor, the brand’s founder and chief marketing officer. “Seeing that vision turn into 300 shops is unreal, and we’re not slowing down. I love how Playa Bowls has become part of so many diverse communities. The energy and affection for our brand keeps growing, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us next.”

The 300th Playa Bowls shop is celebrating its grand opening in Atlanta’s fast-paced Buckhead neighborhood on March 29, marking a new chapter in the brand’s journey. This milestone reflects the strength of the concept and the dedication of Playa Bowls’ franchise owners, many of whom have grown from single-unit owners to multi-unit operators, building their own legacies while bringing the brand’s fresh, feel-good flavors to new communities. As Playa Bowls continues expanding beyond its East Coast roots, both new and existing franchisees are driving its growth westward, introducing even more people to its epic ‘Pineappleland’ experience.

The leading superfruit shop is rapidly expanding, with 74 openings in 2024 and 13 more locations debuting in the first quarter of 2025. An additional 90-plus shops are set to open before year-end, with more than 350 units currently in the development pipeline.

With upcoming openings in New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas, Maine, Arizona, and beyond, Playa Bowls continues to reach new markets and expand its footprint nationwide.

Guests at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of delicious bowls or customize their own. They can choose from a variety of unique blends made with superfruits, including acai, pitaya, coconut, kale, banana, oatmeal, and mango. Tasty and nutritious toppings, such as fresh-cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butter, are also available as add-ons. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brews and other grab & go items. Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto and Paleo diets.