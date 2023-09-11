Playa Bowls to Raise Funds for Victims of Hawaii Wildfires

With the Maui wildfires resulting in a devastating impact, Playa Bowls is helping to support Maui citizens at this time.

The brand will host an Instagram and in-shop fundraiser for Maui Food Bank Inc. during September. Customers can donate in-shop at a register or via Playa Bowls' Instagram fundraiser. Playa Bowls will be matching up to $25K.

Playa Bowls was founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, and was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Hawaii, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, and more.