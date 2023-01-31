Playa Bowls Releases the 'Bae Bowl' for Valentine's Day

Playa Bowls is serving a special Valentine’s Day inspired smoothie bowl called the Bae Bowl.

Featuring bright holiday hues of pink and red, the bowl is made with half Playa Pitaya and half stupid cupid base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries and pitaya infused white chocolate drizzle. The bowl is love at first bite and perfect for those looking for a sweet refreshing treat.