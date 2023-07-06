Playa Bowls Rewards Members Have Chance at Free Cold Brew

Throughout the month of July, Playa Bowls’ Rewards members can purchase 9 cold brews and receive their 10th cold brew, of any size or flavor, free. Cold brews are available in 16oz or 20oz and flavors include Playola Cold Brew, Coconut Cold Brew, and Sweet Cream Cold Brew, in partnership with Chobani.

Once Playa Rewards members purchase their 9th cold brew, the free cold brew will be automatically applied to their Playa Rewards account and will remain valid for a three-week period. This offer can be redeemed in shop, online, or via Playa Bowls’ mobile app, and cannot be combined with any offer or discount. Additionally, this offer will only be valid at participating locations and is not valid for use on delivery orders placed outside of the Playa Bowls rewards app.