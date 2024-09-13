National Coffee Day is fast approaching, and to celebrate, Playa Bowls is offering customers an exciting deal. Playa Rewards members who purchase an Apple Turn Up or Jack O Lantern Acai Bowl will receive a free 16oz Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

As part of Playa Bowls’ fall specials, guests can savor the seasonal flavors with a perfect pairing of a cold brew crafted from rich chicory coffee concentrate and a velvety pumpkin sweet cream, which perfectly complements this season’s fall-inspired bowls. The Apple Turn Up features a Playa Acai based topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, apple slices, apple butter, chopped peanuts, and cinnamon, while the Jack O Lantern includes a Playa Acai base topped with pumpkin flax granola, banana, pumpkin butter, and pumpkin spice.

This deal will be available on September 29 only for Playa Rewards members and members can order in shop, online, and through the Playa Bowls mobile app.