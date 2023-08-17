PLNT Burger Announces Reimagined 'Cool Kids Meal'

PLNT Burger, the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to redefining American classic comfort foods like burgers, soft-serve and more, announced its reimagined "Cool Kids Meal," aimed at inspiring and empowering children to become superheroes for the planet. This back-to-school season, PLNT Burger is committed to showing kids that they have the power to make a difference and that saving the planet can be cool.

As part of the campaign, PLNT Burger is introducing several exciting promotions and initiatives including:

1. Kids Eat Free: Monday nights in August and Early September, PLNT Burger is hosting families, and when ordering in store, kids can enjoy a free Cool Kids Meal when their parents purchase any Main off the PLNT Burger Menu . This promotion aims to make sustainable eating accessible to families in the most delicious way possible.

2. Fundraising for Youth Education: During the month of September, PLNT Burger will donate a portion of all sales generated from the Cool Kids Meal to organizations in their communities that promote youth education. This initiative aims to support and empower organizations that are making a difference in the lives of young people.

"We believe in the power of the younger generations to shape a better future for our planet," says Chef Spike Mendelosohn, co-founder of PLNT Burger. "Through our Cool Kids Meal campaign, we want to inspire kids to believe in their ability to make a difference. This is just the beginning of our investment in the future, starting with our kids."