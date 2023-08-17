    PLNT Burger Announces Reimagined 'Cool Kids Meal'

    Industry News | August 17, 2023

    PLNT Burger, the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to redefining American classic comfort foods like burgers, soft-serve and more, announced its reimagined "Cool Kids Meal," aimed at inspiring and empowering children to become superheroes for the planet. This back-to-school season, PLNT Burger is committed to showing kids that they have the power to make a difference and that saving the planet can be cool.

    As part of the campaign, PLNT Burger is introducing several exciting promotions and initiatives including:

    1. Kids Eat Free: Monday nights in August and Early September, PLNT Burger is hosting families, and when ordering in store, kids can enjoy a free Cool Kids Meal when their parents purchase any Main off the PLNT Burger Menu . This promotion aims to make sustainable eating accessible to families in the most delicious way possible. 

    2. Fundraising for Youth Education: During the month of September, PLNT Burger will donate a portion of all sales generated from the Cool Kids Meal to organizations in their communities that promote youth education. This initiative aims to support and empower organizations that are making a difference in the lives of young people. 

    "We believe in the power of the younger generations to shape a better future for our planet," says Chef Spike Mendelosohn, co-founder of PLNT Burger. "Through our Cool Kids Meal campaign, we want to inspire kids to believe in their ability to make a difference. This is just the beginning of our investment in the future, starting with our kids."

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more