PLNT Burger to Debut in New York City

PLNT Burger - the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods like burgers, soft-serve and more - announced its expansion to New York City. PLNT Burger opens officially on January 24 and is located just steps away from Union Square Park at 139 4th Avenue.

“It’s a great feeling to return to my original culinary stomping grounds in the City, and we’re thrilled to open our doors for New Yorkers to experience delicious burgers that are both nutritious and planet-friendly,” says Chef Spike Mendelsohn, Co-Founder of PLNT Burger. “Opening our first brick and mortar store is a huge milestone for us, and the fact that it’s located in the heart of New York City makes it an even bigger deal for us and the plant-based movement. It’s a critical step toward our vision of helping people eat the change they wish to see in the world,” said Seth Goldman, social entrepreneur brand like Honest Tea, Beyond Meat and Co-Founder of PLNT Burger.

PLNT Burger has 9 existing locations across the Mid-Atlantic with plans to increase its footprint beyond Union Square in the New York Tri-State region. PLNT Burger boasts foods that will satisfy the most discerning carnivores and are free of any animal products.

“Union Square continues to grow as a destination for a wide variety of plant-based dining options, and we’re thrilled to welcome Chef Spike and the PLNT Burger team to the heart of the district,” says Union Square Partnership Executive Director Jennifer Falk. “PLNT Burger offers fantastic plant-based options at an affordable price point, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome their first location in New York City.”

Staple menu items include but are not limited to the PLNT Burger, a single BEYOND MEAT patty, ruby red tomato, crisp green leaf lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, PLNT sauce, potato bun, and the CRISPY CHIK 'N SANDWICH, a Gardein ultimate patty, griddled, spiced and fried to perfection in sunflower seed oil on a SCHMIDT'S potato bun. Popular side items like the Bloomie Petals and Wavy Sweet Potato Fries will also be available, in addition to oat-milk based treats like soft serve and seasonal milkshakes. See images here and a full opening menu here

Limited dine-in seating is available, as well as take-out and delivery through PLNT Burger’s website and app, in addition to RELAY, Caviar, Ubereats, Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash.

At its core, PLNT Burger strives to respect and celebrate the beauty of life on our planet. Customers are encouraged to eat the change they want to see in the world. That is why PLNT Burger has partnered with brooklyn-based food impact consultancy, Feed Forward, in order to showcase the change we wish to see in the world. More Than a Meal, powered by Feed Forward is a platform that connects food insecure families and individuals with nourishment from restaurants and grocery stores from within their own communities. It is a food access solution that provides cultural and dietary appropriate nourishment for the recipients, takes out the travel and long wait times that comes with most food access offerings currently, and at the same time supports local businesses. Not only will PLNT Burger be a participating restaurant in the program, but they will also be adding a “Feed it Forward'' meal to their everyday menu. This will allow customers to add the item to their order in order to purchase a meal for a neighbor New Yorker experiencing food insecurity.

“When creating the platform that powers More Than a Meal, access to quality nutritional meals was at the heart of it. Plant-based meal offerings and education is pivotal in creating a better food future for New York and beyond, and we are honored to be partnering with PLNT Burger to help bring that to fruition,” says Meg Savage, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Feed Forward.