PLNT Burger Debuts Two New Sandwiches Featuring Meati Products

Beginning Monday, April 10, Meati will be available on-menu via two new, delicious sandwiches at all 13 PLNT Burger locations across the east coast.

Crispy Chik’n Sandwich: Meati Crispy Cutlet, green leaf lettuce, pickles, garden herb mayo, potato bun $9.99 ($10.99 in NYC)

Spicy Crispy Chik’n Sandwich: Meati Crispy Cutlet, house made hot sauce, plant-based pepperjack cheese, green leaf lettuce, pickles, garden herb mayo, potato bun $10.99 ($11.49 in NYC)

To usher in these delicious offerings, the first 50 fans who order a Crispy Chik’n Sandwich or Spicy Crispy Chik’n Sandwich through the PLNT Burger app will receive $3 off their order. And, in honor of Earth Month, all 13 PLNT Burger locations will offer a BOGO 50% off and $1 kickback to go towards a future PLNT Burger x Meati offering purchased (through the end of April).

These PLNT Burger offerings build on Meati's rapidly expanding footprint, consisting of on-menu offerings at three of David Chang’s Momofuku locations in LA + NYC and in Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.