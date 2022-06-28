PLNT Burger Opens Three Units in New York City

PLNT Burger - the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods like burgers, soft-serve and more - announce its expansion in New York City with three additional brick and mortar locations in Flatiron Nomad, Bryant Park and Williamsburg. The brand will also increase its presence in the Boston area with an additional location within Whole Foods Market in Dedham and a streetside location in Coolidge Corner.

This is following the brand’s expansion to its first ever brick and mortar location in New York City’s Union Square in January 2022 and to Boston’s Ink Block in April 2022. PLNT Burger had 9 locations at the end of 2021 and will have 16 by the end of 2022 across DC, MD, PA, NYC and Boston.The goal is to increase to 30 locations by the end of 2023.

“It’s incredible how quickly we’ve grown from one store in Maryland to now 16 across the Mid Atlantic and Northeast. We’re thrilled to continue to open the door for people to try delicious plant-based burgers that are better for the planet,” says Co-Founder of PLNT Burger Chef Spike Mendelsohn. “It’s a big bet for us to have 4 brick and mortar locations in New York City, in addition to our growth with Whole Foods Markets. It’s wonderful to see the plant-based movement maturing alongside PLNT Burger,” said Co-Founder of PLNT Burger Seth Goldman, the activist and entrepreneur behind brands like Eat the Change, Honest Tea and Beyond Meat.

PLNT Burger was born from a panel discussion at a conference in DC where Goldman and Mendelsohn were speakers. Goldman brought a surprise cooler of Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein, to the panel and slipped it under Mendelsohn’s chair in hopes he would begin experimenting with the product. Goldman has been a board member of Beyond Meat since 2013.

Mendelsohn’s approach to cooking with Beyond Meat was to create delicious plant-based American classics that even the most discerning carnivores would love, which led to his idea to launch a plant-based burger concept. PLNT Burger was officially launched in Whole Foods in Springlake, MD in late 2019.

“We are honored that PLNT Burger has chosen to continue to expand its business in New York City, which is considered by many as the restaurant capital of the world,” says NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin D. Kim. “Mayor Adams is living proof that a plant-based diet has clear health benefits. We’re proud that our Small Business Advocates played a key role in expediting permits for their openings thus far and remain committed to doing so for future launches.”