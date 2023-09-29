PLNT Burger Starts New Collaboration with Italian Goods Producer Bona Furtuna

Bona Furtuna, the B-Corp-certified producer of premium Italian goods, announced a collaboration with PLNT Burger, the plant-based, fast-casual eatery by Chef Spike Mendelsohn, to create a limited-edition "Chik'n Parm" Sandwich. The sandwich, available at all PLNT Burger locations nationwide from October 4th, 2023 through January 2024, features Bona Furtuna’s Original Passata Tomato Sauce grown and produced at its farm in Sicily, and will be available alongside PNT Burger’s

Crispy Herb Fries seasoned with Bona Furtuna’s Cacio E Pepe Blend.

The "Chik'n Parm" Sandwich is crafted by PLNT Burger's Executive Chef, Michael Colletti, known for his innovative approach to plant-based cuisine. The sandwich features a crispy, golden-brown Meati Chik'n patty and Vertage Cheese cashew mozzarella. It is topped with Bona Furtuna Original Passata, a tomato sauce made from blended organic Corleonese tomatoes that are grown in a drier climate and rely on highly fertile soils, resulting in a more concentrated and intense flavor.

"We are thrilled to partner with the fine team at PLNT Burger for both its delicious fare and our shared commitment to sustainability," says Brian Ralph, COO/President of Bona Furtuna. "This collaboration is a great way to bring some of Bona Furtuna’s favorites to a wider audience and help people make more sustainable choices."

"We are excited to collaborate with Bona Furtuna on this special sandwich," says Colletti. "We’re long admirers of its quality products and are always looking for ways to elevate our menu through like-minded partnerships like this."

Bona Furtuna ships its products nationally via www.bonafurtuna.com, and is sold in select retailers nationwide. Affiliate links are available through Skimlinks + Sovrn via ShareASale (ID: 110358).