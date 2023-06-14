PMQ Pizza Joins the QSR Family

Cleveland, OH, and Oxford, MS – WTWH Media, LLC, today announced the acquisition of the PMQ Pizza brand from PMQ, Inc. As a result of the acquisition, WTWH Media has further enhanced its powerful network of retail, hospitality, and foodservice media properties, which now include QSR, FSR, CStore Decisions, Club+Resort Business, and Club+Resort Chef in addition to PMQ Pizza.

PMQ Pizza is the business media outlet for the $50 billion U.S. pizza industry. For more than 25 years, PMQ Pizza has provided detailed coverage of the latest pizza business news, trends, and technologies, with a strong focus on marketing and strategies for selling more pizza. Founded in 1997 by former Domino’s franchisees Steve and Linda Green, PMQ Pizza boasts a combined print and digital audience of more than 200,000 pizza industry leaders.

"Since day one, PMQ Pizza has been committed to the elevation and celebration of the pizza industry,” said Steve Green. “Today, as we announce the sale to WTWH Media, we know our passion will continue under their leadership.”

“They understand our vision,” added Linda Green. “We have no doubt WTWH Media will not only continue to fuel the pizza industry with energy and dedication, but also grow the PMQ Pizza brand with digital and event innovations."

“We’re excited about bringing aboard the PMQ Pizza brand,” said Greg Sanders, VP, editorial director of the WTWH Media Retail/Hospitality/Foodservice Network. “The pizza market is dynamic and robust, and this is a perfect addition to our existing audience of restaurant operators, chefs, convenience retailers, and hospitality executives. With this acquisition, we’re also looking forward to communicating our expanded solutions for marketers.”

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves seven core industry verticals including Design Engineering, Robotics, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Foodservice, Convenience Retail, and Clubs & Resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.