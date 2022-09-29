Pokemoto Plots Entry into South Carolina

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced its entry into South Carolina by signing two new franchise agreements in the Palmetto State. The two new agreements signify the 45th and 46th agreements signed for the expanding Hawaiian Poke chain. Entering South Carolina will add another state to the brand’s roster bringing its total count to 14 states when looking at open and coming soon Pokemoto locations.

The agreements focus on the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest markets. The two markets encompass entertainment, beaches, dining, golf courses and more for residents and tourists visiting the area; a great landscape for Pokemoto’s sought after Millennial and Gen-Z audience. South Carolina is knowns for its casual living and fresh seafood options. Pokemoto will offer up Ahi grade tuna, salmon, shrimp, chicken and tofu as it’s main protein choices with various fresh fruit and vegetable toppings. Guests can go as light or decadent as they please with their build your own customizable bowls salads and burritos. Refreshing milk and fruit boba teas will also be available. Guests can dine in or order their meal from one of the brand’s third party delivery partners.

The local franchisees qualified for Pokemoto’s Veteran Discount Program. A $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a “thank you” to the men and women who have served in the United States military.

“I’m thrilled to see yet another franchisee take advantage of our Veteran Discount Program,” says Mike Roper, CEO of Pokemoto. “It’s a great way for us to be able to thank the men and women who have served our great country. Veteran franchisees make excellent partners as they’re familiar with following a process and exemplifying determination and discipline, all helpful in running a fast-paced business like Pokemoto. We look forward to getting the local real estate lined up so that we can familiarize the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest markets with our delicious Hawaiian Poke and boba teas.”

Roper continues, “Our expansion strategy is coming to fruition and we now have another flag planted in a brand new market – South Carolina. Over the summer we announced our entry into the Mississippi, Kansas and Tennessee markets among other agreements signed in existing markets. With 46 agreements announced to date the brand has been busy executing against our growth strategy of opening franchise locations and corporate locations in key markets. Our management team is determined to be one of the biggest players in the poke industry and we’ve put the support structure in place to achieve that goal.”

Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.