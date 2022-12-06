Pokemoto Reaches Milestone of 50 Franchise Deals Signed

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced it has crossed a threshold milestone of 50 franchise agreements signed, reaching 15 states once opened, since putting its foot on the gas with franchising efforts. Pokemoto will make a splash in new markets while expanding in existing markets, including Texas, South Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia. Specific location details can be found on the Pokemoto website – www.Pokemoto.com/locations.

“Achieving 50 franchise agreements signed for a relatively young brand is a major accomplishment for our team” says Michael Roper, CEO of Pokemoto. “The team has been working tirelessly to keep the momentum going as we near the year’s end. Franchise sales efforts are set on seeking out entrepreneurs looking to be a part of something fresh and new to the restaurant space; an opportunity outside of your standard burger, pizza and salad concepts. We believe we have a unique opportunity with a trending food concept that boasts “healthier for you” benefits, a low cost of entry and ease of operations. Seeing our footprint grow shows that our franchise marketing efforts are working and that we’re resonating with the right audiences. We continue to seek out new partnerships, vendors and resources to expand our tool kit for prospective and current franchisees so that they can focus their efforts on expanding their Pokemoto portfolios.”

Roper continues, “We’re thrilled to announce franchise agreements signed in markets where we’ve recently opened company owned locations in addition to a few new markets; especially since we’ve recently gone through a brand redesign and believe we’ve hit a home run on the new look. It really sets the vibe in our stores. The bright colors, Hawaiian graphics and decor and neon lights complete the guest experience and now we get to really show it off to our guests and to prospective franchisees. We look forward to sharing more details on the opening of our newly announced agreements in the near future!”

Pokemoto’s 50 signed franchise agreements news comes on the heels of a recent announcement of Pokemoto’s partnership with Newtek Business Services Corp., a qualified lending source to assist current and prospective franchisees with securing funding to open Pokemoto eateries across the United States; providing another partner to potentially assist with an array of business solutions for Pokemoto franchisees.

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit for the initial franchise fee, when the agreement is signed while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5 year renewal option. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements.