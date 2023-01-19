Pokemoto Signs Deal to Open in Mashantucket, Connecticut

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it has signed a franchise agreement to open a Pokemoto in Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Foxwoods Resort Casino is the largest resort casino in North America. This new agreement will account for nineteen Pokemoto locations in the Connecticut market, once open, and the 57th franchise agreement signed for the company.

Located at 455 Trolley Line Blvd in Mashantucket, Connecticut Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods has something to do for everyone. The Foxwoods Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation on their reservation located in Ledyard, Connecticut. The family-friendly destination has four casinos, three diamond hotels, world renowned spas, dining options that range from quick bites to full service, retail shopping, state of the art theaters and award winning golf.

Brandon Viens, the Pokemoto franchisee for this location commented “My culinary career started right here in Foxwoods. Embarking on this Pokémoto venture in an ownership capacity today is more special than I have the ability to convey. Just like our poké bowls, Tanger Outlets and Foxwoods gives everyone a choice to tailor a perfect experience."

The Pokemoto at Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods will be located on the Grand Pequot Tower side of Foxwoods Resort Casino. This location will be a non-traditional location for the brand. The footprint will be smaller than a traditional location, but the space will have most of the design elements of a standard Pokemoto, giving patrons the same Pokemoto experience. Resort and casino guests can enjoy a build your own poke bowl or refresh with a milk or fruit boba tea on the go while exploring the vast entertainment and shopping options offered.

“The Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods agreement is a unique, non-traditional location for Pokemoto and we’re looking forward to getting this location open and operating. We’re open to non-traditional deals as we have a versatile concept outside of your standard burgers, pizzas and sandwiches, requiring less equipment with a lower buildout cost” says Michael Roper, CEO. He continues, “The Foxwoods Resort Casino covers 9,000,000 sq feet and provides numerous dining and entertainment options for all age ranges making it a prime spot for a Pokemoto. Guests can eat their bowls on the go as they explore or take a break and dine in while enjoying the Pokemoto vibe. The scoop and go linear model keeps the line flowing, allowing guests to move through the line quickly crafting their poke creations. You leave the guest line with your bowl, ready to enjoy. This makes Pokemoto very attractive to entrepreneurs looking for a concept that can serve guests who are on the move. We’re excited to have the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods on the Pokemoto map and will share details about the grand opening once we have the date on the calendar.”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit for the initial franchise fee, when the agreement is signed while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5 year renewal option. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements.