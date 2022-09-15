Pokemoto Signs Franchise Agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the signing of a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This agreement marks the 45th franchise agreement signed for the company. Last week, the company announced the grand opening of the first Pokemoto in the Northeast Philadelphia market at 2550 Grant Avenue to go along with a previously announced franchise agreement signed for Philadelphia. Adding a new Allentown franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto and further launches the company’s Pennsylvania growth strategy.

Allentown, Pennsylvania is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania and the state’s largest city behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Ranked as one of the top 100 places to live by U.S. News and World Report in 2017, Allentown is full of history, has a growing entertainment segment and has been cited as the city’s theater district with popular restaurants and local retailers which is a draw for Pokemoto’s core audience of Millennials and Gen-Zs. The brand’s trendy, fully customizable menu is anticipated to be a hot new offering in the market.

“We’re casting a wider net in the Pennsylvania market with the two signed agreements – the first for Philadelphia, PA and the second for Allentown, PA. Pokemoto is making big strides with new agreements signed, locations under construction and of course, grand openings. With 45 agreements signed the brand has been busy executing against our growth strategy of opening franchise and corporate locations in key markets. Our hub and spoke model is coming to fruition via our strategically placed “seed” locations.”

Roper continues, “Just last week we announced yet another grand opening, our company owned location in Philadelphia which happens to be a conversion from a Muscle Maker Grill location. We believe we are gaining visibility with each Pokemoto opening with the goal of providing more opportunities to get more Pokemoto locations on the map via franchise sales. Entering the Allentown, PA market will give residents and tourists somewhere fun and trendy to dine outside of your standard pizza, burger or chicken concepts. We’re looking forward to making a splash in Allentown when we announce the location’s details!”

Pokemoto’s strategy focuses on growth through both company owned and franchise locations. Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.