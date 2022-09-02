Pokemoto Signs New Agreement in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the signing of a new franchise agreement in Old Bridge, New Jersey. This agreement marks the second agreement signed in New Jersey and the 44th franchise agreement for the company. This announcement comes just two days after the company announced three Pokemoto grand openings in a ten day span.

Old Bridge New Jersey is a heavily residential area with two major highways on either side connecting residents to shopping, dining and local activity. There are also a few colleges in close proximity to the market driving Millennials and Gen-Zs to the area, Pokemoto’s core demographic.

“We’re expanding our footprint in the New Jersey market with the two newly signed agreements – the first for Hoboken, NJ and the second for Old Bridge, NJ. Pokemoto is on the move! With 44 agreements signed the brand has been busy executing against our growth strategy of opening franchise locations and corporate locations in key markets," says CEO Michael Roper.

Roper continues, “We just announced three grand openings in new markets - Oxford, MS, Colchester, CT and Orange Park (Jacksonville area) FL. All three locations offer our new boba tea menu as well as our newly designed interior look. We’re really proud of the outcome and we’re looking forward to announcing more agreements signed and openings. The more locations open, the more opportunity we have to get in front prospective franchisees in these markets."

Pokemoto’s strategy focuses on growth through both company owned and franchise locations. Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.