Pokemoto Signs Three Franchise Agreements in Houston Market

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, announced that it has signed its first three new franchise agreements in the Greater Houston, Texas market, bringing its total company wide franchise agreements signed to 60. Last week the company unveiled its entrance into Texas with its grand opening of a Highland Village location near Dallas. Pokemoto, once open, is now in 16 states nationwide.

Houston, Texas is the most populous city in the Southern United States, and sixth in North America. Houston has strengths in culture, medicine and research drawing a large residential population and vast employment opportunities. With a diverse metropolitan area, rich in various cuisine types, the Pokemoto development team will work closely with the franchisees to identify location options that meets all brand requirements.

“Pokemoto is focused on growth initiatives as we continue to announce new openings and franchise agreements and execute our franchising strategy,” states Michael Roper, CEO. He continued “In the past two weeks we’ve announced growth into New York and Texas, the opening of four new Pokemoto locations and the signing of five franchise agreements. We are rapidly growing our development pipeline and the Pokemoto brand. This development gives us more Pokemoto locations on the map and additional visibility to prospective franchisees. It’s easy to explain the Pokemoto concept and unique menu, but we want people to experience the brand by walking into one of our locations and tasting our food.”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit from the initial franchise fee upon signed agreement while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is 10 years with a 5-year renewal option. Pokemoto allows for discounted fees on multi-unit or special agreements.