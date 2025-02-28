Pokeworks, the fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand globally, is expanding in Texas with new locations and a strong push for franchise growth. This May, the brand will open its latest restaurant in Mission, Texas in partnership with a multi-unit franchisee who has also signed an additional agreement for another location in South McAllen, further strengthening its current presence of 23 locations in the state. Beyond these openings, Pokeworks is focusing on expanding its franchise presence in key Texas cities, including Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

Located at 301 N Shary Rd Ste. 270, the Mission location is owned and operated by Agustin Guzman, an Olympic swimmer and seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years in the restaurant industry. Guzman moved from Chiapas, Mexico, to the U.S. at 15 to pursue his athletic dreams and now brings his entrepreneurial vision to Pokeworks. He operates the brand’s McAllen location and is opening this second location due to his belief in the brand’s potential and the success he’s found with it. Before franchising, Guzman led marketing for pharmaceutical companies and held leadership roles in food, retail, and logistics. He plans to open 30 more Pokeworks locations across Texas and Mexico.

“The discipline, determination, and focus I developed as a world-class athlete have been essential to my success in business,” said Guzman. “Leaving my family and hometown at a young age to chase my dreams was a sacrifice, but it’s shaped who I am today. After rapidly climbing the ladder at each company I set my mind to, I wanted to do it on my own, and became a franchisee. Pokeworks aligns perfectly with my values, offering high-quality, health-conscious food in a fast-casual setting. I’m excited to bring this brand to Mission and continue growing with it.”

Pokeworks’ expansion in Texas goes beyond Mission, with two new locations opening in Houston with one in Downtown Houston and another in the Westchase neighborhood of Houston. Both locations are owned and operated by Chris Lav, an experienced Pokeworks franchisee opening his sixth and seventh locations. The brand is seeing strong momentum from multi-unit operators and continues to focus on supporting its existing franchisees by helping them find sites for additional locations, alongside actively seeking new franchise partners to add to their expanding franchise system. Pokeworks is committed to growing its presence in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and beyond.

“We are committed to expanding in key Texas markets with the right franchise partners,” said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. “Agustin and Chris exemplify how committed franchise partners can succeed with our brand. Texas has been a thriving market for us, and we’re eager to continue expanding across the state while delivering exceptional support to our franchisees.”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your WayⓇ approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.