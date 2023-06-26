Pokeworks Adds Plant-Based Tuna to Irvine Location

Pokeworks continues to honor its commitment to bring ‘Poke Your Way’ to guests by adding plant-based tuna to its menu at its location in Irvine for a limited time.

Starting June 28, the poke brand located at 15333 Culver Dr. is exclusively introducing a minimally processed, 100% plant-based, sushi-grade tuna for guests who love the light and fresh flavors of poke but are looking for plant-based options, as well as for anyone curious to try out something new. Guests can choose from a variety of signature poke bowls or create their custom bowls with the new plant-based tuna as a protein option until it’s gone.

This plant-based tuna is made from a combination of soy protein and seaweed that is an ethical alternative to traditional tuna and features a delicious umami taste with a melt-in-your-mouth texture that is filled with nutrition, without harming the environment.

"Some of our guests have expressed a desire to try more plant-based seafood, so we're thrilled to deliver with our new plant-based tuna from Impact Foods," said Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley. "We’re committed to innovation, sustainability, and meeting our guests’ needs, which is why we've teamed with San Francisco-based, Impact Foods to test a product that is delicious and healthy, yet sustainable. We can't wait for our guests in Irvine to try it."

This new offer is part of Pokeworks’ focus on limited-time offers to fit everyone’s needs through its recent innovations such as Keto Bowls, Pressed Sushi, Flame-cooked Salmon, and meeting guests where they are, whether that’s being vegan, pescatarian, keto-friendly, raw and cooked proteins

"We believe that sustainability is important to our mindful guests and we're proud to be a part of that movement," added Heeley. "We’re curious to see if the Impact Foods plant-based tuna will be popular with our guests."

