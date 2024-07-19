Pokeworks and Botrista are teaming up to deliver fresh and delicious drinks to guests nationwide. In addition to popular boba milk teas, the partnership allows Pokeworks to introduce Botrista’s full lineup of craveable drinks for the first time, including popular smoothies and lemonades. And to celebrate the new partnership, customers can enter to win exciting weekly giveaways including a 4-night trip to Hawaii simply by visiting Pokeworks stores and purchasing any Signature Drink and entree combination by August 7, 2024.

Guests can now enjoy refreshing drinks created with quality ingredients and chewy boba pearls that pair perfectly with Pokeworks’ menu. The partnership includes unique mixes with traditional flavors such as smooth ube latte and classic milk tea flavors. Additionally, a tropical piña colada smoothie and refreshing mango lemonade headline the drink options.

“Our guests are thrilled with our Signature Drinks, the new premium drink options we now offer,” said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. “These beverages, made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, perfectly enhance the authentic flavors of our poke cuisine.”

As part of Pokeworks’ commitment to freshness, high-quality ingredients are at the forefront of the expanded drink menu. With real pineapple and coconut puree for its new smoothies, Pokeworks guests will feel refreshed with every sip.

“Pokeworks embodies the spirit of freshness and a welcoming cuisine,” said Rex Huang, VP of Beverage Innovation at Botrista. “We’re excited to share these values and partner with Pokeworks to offer elevated drinks that consumers crave when they want something fresh and delicious.”

