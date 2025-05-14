Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand, is rolling out a refreshed lineup of Signature Drinks, starting May 13 at participating locations. In partnership with Botrista, a leader in automated craft drink technology, Pokeworks is introducing a new way to sip–with real fruit, lush milk, and bold, tropical flavor combinations that are ready faster and taste even better!

This lineup builds on drinks guests already enjoy. Fresh milk replaces traditional creamer for a smooth yet full-bodied sip, letting tropical fruit flavors shine through. Paired with fun mix-ins such as mango chunks, passionfruit pulp, and boba, of course, the new drinks deliver a cool, craveable upgrade without the wait.

What’s New

Fresh milk replaces traditional creamer for a cleaner, creamier taste

Drinks are made with real fruit and vibrant tropical ingredients

Boba can be added for $1

Shorter wait times, thanks to Botrista’s innovative drink system

Meet the Stars of the New Signature Lineup:

Mango Fresh Milk – Creamy, tropical mango blended with fresh whole milk

– Creamy, tropical mango blended with fresh whole milk Strawberry Fresh Milk – Sweet strawberry swirled into smooth milk

– Sweet strawberry swirled into smooth milk Ube Milk Tea – Rich ube meets classic milk tea

– Rich ube meets classic milk tea Jasmine Milk Tea – Elevated floral jasmine tea with a creamy finish

– Elevated floral jasmine tea with a creamy finish POG (Passionfruit, Orange & Guava) – A tropical punch of bright island flavors

– A tropical punch of bright island flavors Strawberry Lemonade – Crisp lemonade infused with ripe strawberry flavor

– Crisp lemonade infused with ripe strawberry flavor Mango Lychee Lemonade – A citrusy fusion of mango and floral lychee

– A citrusy fusion of mango and floral lychee Mango Coconut Fresca – Light and refreshing fresca with mango, coconut, and lime

– Light and refreshing fresca with mango, coconut, and lime Passion Lychee Green Tea – Fruity and floral green tea with passionfruit and lychee notes

– Fruity and floral green tea with passionfruit and lychee notes Strawberry Guava Fresca – A light and juicy blend of strawberry and guava

“We’ve always believed that our beverages should live up to the same standard as our bowls,” said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. “By using more real fruit and fresh milk, we’ve made our drinks smoother, brighter, and more satisfying overall. One of my personal favorites is the Mango Fresh Milk: it’s simple, clean, and really lets the fruit shine.”

Loyalty never tasted so sweet—Pokeworks Rewards members can redeem any Signature Drink for just 55 points for a limited time, exclusively through the Pokeworks app, starting May 13.

Ready to taste the upgrade? Visit your nearest Pokeworks or order online at order.pokeworks.com!