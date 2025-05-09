Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand known for its customizable bowls and burritos, is turning up the flavor this May with a crave-worthy lineup of limited-time offers. Whether you’re a longtime fan or trying Pokeworks for the first time, there’s something fresh to enjoy all month long.

Here’s what’s on the table for May:

May Musubi Mondays

● Every Monday through May 26, guests can enjoy a free Garlic Spam Musubi with any entrée purchase in-store or online using code MUSUBIMONDAY.

Uber Eats BOGO

● Now through May 18, first-time Pokeworks guests on UberEats can Buy One, Get One Free on Poke Your Way (Regular and Large), Yuzu Ponzu Salmon Bowl, Spicy Ahi Bowl, and Garlic Spam Musubi, at participating locations.

Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration

● Throughout Mother’s Day Weekend (May 10 and 11), guests can enjoy 20% off any order in-store and online to celebrate Mom using code MOMDAY25.

Memorial Day Special

● On May 26, Pokeworks is honoring service members with 20% off any in-store order with valid military ID, using code MEMDAY25.

Easy Ways to Snag These Deals

Guests can grab these fantastic deals in-store, through the Pokeworks app, or online at order.thanx.com/pokeworks—check the details to see where each offer applies!

“These limited time offers are part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the experience for our valued guests,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “We’re proud to celebrate moms and service members this month.”

Something Fresh is Brewing

And just in time for summer, Pokeworks is set to unveil a bold new beverage lineup on May 13—crafted in collaboration with Botrista. This fresh collection brings tropical, fruit-forward flavors designed to pair perfectly with your favorite poke bowl–or a hearty Hawaiian Hot Plate. Stay tuned!

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was created by a group of friends who shared a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. By offering fresh, customizable poke bowls, burritos, and salads, Pokeworks continues to redefine fast-casual dining with its Poke Your Way approach, catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan and gluten-free options.