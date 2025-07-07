Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand known for its customizable bowls and burritos, is turning up the flavor this summer with a new wave of limited-time offers designed to add more value, freshness, and deliciousness to every visit.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering poke or hot plates for the first time, these offerings are crafted to elevate the Pokeworks experience from that first creamy bite to that final cool sip.

Summer AVO-lanche

Now through September 30 , guests can enjoy a free scoop of avocado with any entrée purchase.

Available in-store and online

Summer Splash – $2.99 Signature Drinks

Refresh with Signature Drinks for just $2.99–now through September 30.

Use code: SUMMERSIP25

Available in-store or online

Feast Mode Fridays

On Friday, July 18 and 25, Pokeworks Rewards Members can unlock exclusive, limited-time combos, perfect for family dinners or group dining.

Easy Ways to Snag These Deals

Guests can grab these refreshing deals in-store, through the Pokeworks app, or online at order.thanx.com/pokeworks—check the details to see where each offer applies!

“These limited-time offers are our way of celebrating summer with fresh flavors and even better value,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “From creamy avocado to crisp Signature Drinks, we’re pairing bold flavors with seasonal perks to help guests make the most of every visit.”

As always, Pokeworks is focused on serving real, flavorful food that guests can feel good about. With its Poke Your Way approach, Pokeworks offers fully customizable poke bowls, burritos, and salads made with high-quality ingredients, sustainably sourced seafood, and options that fit every lifestyle, including vegan and gluten-free.