Pokeworks announced the return of its popular Volcano Bowl. Originally launched in 2019, the Volcano Bowl was a big hit with customers. Due to popular demand, this fiery fan-favorite is back on the menu, ready to satisfy spice lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

The Volcano Bowl is expertly crafted with a dynamic blend of bold, vibrant spices and premium ingredients promising an eruption of flavor with every bite. The dish features Pokeworks’ renowned poke, lavishly drizzled with Pokeworks’ explosive Signature Lava Sauce – a fiery mix of ghost pepper and sriracha, topped with Thai chili for an extra kick.

True to Pokeworks “Poke Your Way” philosophy, the Volcano Bowl offers a personalized experience, available as a bowl, burrito, or salad at three different levels of spiciness: mild, medium, and Lava to satisfy every palate, whether you’re a hardcore spice fan or someone new to the world of heat.

“Our commitment to our guests inspired the return of the Volcano Bowl.” said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. “It is more than just a dish; it’s a celebration of bold flavors that our guests love–and we are excited to bring it back and ignite those flavors once again.”

To add even more excitement this summer, Pokeworks has also partnered with Reyn Spooner – an iconic American brand famed for its vibrant Aloha shirts – to host an exclusive giveaway on Pokeworks’ Instagram (@pokeworksco). On August 9, fans can enter to win a premium Reyn Spooner shirt and a $25 Pokeworks gift card – with three lucky winners selected on August 16.

As the brand that pioneered the worldwide poke movement, Pokeworks is dedicated to delivering top-tier poke through a menu that’s as diverse as it is tantalizing.