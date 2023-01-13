Pokeworks Debuts in Denver

Pokeworks is ready to serve up its fresh, healthy Hawaiian-inspired poke to the Denver community.

The popular fast-casual brand is opening its doors to the public on Jan. 18 in Greenwood Village at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center for its first ever Colorado location. To celebrate, the first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive a free regular sized poke bowl.

But the celebration does not stop with the grand opening. On Jan. 20, Pokeworks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with special appearances from the Mayor and City Council.

“After so much anticipation, we’re so excited to finally open the first Pokeworks in the Mile High City,” says Franchisee Thi Tran. “This area deserves fresh, customizable and healthy poke bowls, so we can’t wait to begin serving the Denver community soon and look forward to continuing our growth across this great state!”

Once open, the Greenwood Village Pokeworks will be serving guests every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This debut in Denver is just the beginning for Pokeworks in Colorado, with four more locations planned to open over the next two years.