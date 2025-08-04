Pokeworks, the fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand globally, is entering the second half of 2025 with strong performance and steady franchise expansion. So far this year, the brand has opened six new locations, signed new multi-unit development deals, and has 10 more stores slated to open by year’s end across California, Massachusetts, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Pokeworks has further expanded its footprint in Texas with a newly signed agreement that fully sells out the Houston market, solidifying its growing presence in the region.

“This momentum reflects the strength of our model and the passion of our franchise partners,” said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. “We’re growing strategically in key markets across the country, and we’re proud to support our franchisees with the tools and innovation they need to thrive.”

Innovation + Franchisee Support Driving Growth

Pokeworks recently partnered with Qu, a leading provider of cloud-based unified commerce solutions, to upgrade its POS system, enhancing both operational efficiency and the franchisee experience.

Among those driving Pokeworks’ expansion is New York-based multi-unit franchisee Alvin Zhang, who expressed his enthusiasm for the brand’s flexible model and hands-on guidance: “Pokeworks is the sweet spot for multi-unit franchisees. The brand offers strong brand support but still gives you the freedom to tailor each location to your community. They understand how important it is to find the right fit and work with you to make it happen.”

On the consumer side, the brand is focused on:

Growing its loyalty program and membership

Expanding add-on innovation to boost order value

to boost order value Completing a full brand refresh in-store and online

in-store and online Launching strategic content partnerships to drive awareness

Franchise Development Focus

In the second half of 2025, Pokeworks is focused on growing its presence in existing markets by supporting current franchisees, while also awarding new territories to qualified entrepreneurs to drive expansion into key markets nationwide. The Poke category itself is on an upward trajectory, with the global food market valued at approximately $9.3 billion in 2024 and projected to nearly double to $16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10%.

With record same-store sales, continued guest engagement, and growing demand for healthy fast-casual options, Pokeworks is well-positioned for continued franchise growth through 2025 and beyond.

The brand is actively seeking ambitious single and multi-unit operators to join its growing franchise system and bring its fresh, flavorful concept to communities across the U.S. For more information about its franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise.com.