Pokeworks Expands in Middle East with New Delivery Platform Partnership

New York-born and Hawaiian-inspired fast casual brand Pokeworks continues to lead the poke category by bringing healthy, high-quality, customizable Poke Your Way to mindful consumers across the globe.

Pokeworks will further expand that reach with its partnership with talabat, the leading tech delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This partnership will strengthen Pokeworks’ commitment to continuously form best-in-class relationships as it becomes the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world. Pokeworks now has more than 65 locations across 20 states, Taiwan and Mexico, with the MENA region now in the pipeline.

In its first phase of expansion in the Middle East, Pokeworks expects to open 10 delivery-only locations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain over the next three years, starting with Dubai in 2023. With talabat being part of German Delivery Hero, which has a network of online food delivery companies worldwide, Pokeworks plans to achieve its mission of spreading its love of poke with the groundbreaking approach of endless customization. Its use of talabat’s robust infrastructure and technology will help it quickly become the industry leader in the Middle East.

“At Pokeworks, our goal is to bring our Poke Your Way experience to consumers everywhere,” says Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley. “That is why we have partnered with the largest online food ordering operator in the Middle East. Our plan is to enhance our brand’s online visibility and reach, while benefiting from talabat’s robust technology and large logistics network. This new collaboration with talabat will soon enable our fans to enjoy poke wherever they may be!”

“We are thrilled to be Pokeworks’ preferred delivery partner as we expand their footprint in the Middle East,” says Vice President of Kitchens at talabat Joseph Cherian. “This alliance reflects our commitment to bringing loved brands from across the region, and the world, closer to our customers. Our goal is to utilize our technology to offer both our partners and customers the same levels of ease, reliability and experience that is synonymous with talabat.”

The partnership will position Pokeworks as talabat’s exclusive international poke brand while helping talabat grow its presence outside the region, leveraging Pokeworks’ position as the poke category leader.