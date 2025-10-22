Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand, has set its sights on the Midwest for its wave of growth, with particular focus on expanding in the Twin Cities and Detroit suburbs. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to bring new Pokeworks locations to the Midwest, with initial availability for up to three units in each market.

This strategic expansion will build upon Pokeworks’ existing footprint, which currently includes Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The brand will also be bringing three locations to Minnesota and are currently exploring options for their first location in the state. With studies showing a 79% increase in consumer demand for clean, minimally processed ingredients, Pokeworks sees tremendous opportunity to scale across the region, as restaurant operators in the Midwest continue to see great success.

“Pokeworks has seen impressive achievement in diverse markets across the country, and the Midwest is primed for the kind of flavorful, customizable, and convenient dining experience we deliver,” said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. “The Twin Cities and Detroit suburbs are thriving metropolitan areas with strong, diverse food cultures, making them perfect markets for our next phase of growth. We’re excited to find the right franchisees to help us extend Pokeworks’ reach in the region.”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your WayⓇ approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the Pokeworks franchise system benefit from robust training, operational support, and marketing tools designed to set franchisees up for long-term success. The brand’s proven business model and emphasis on innovation have made it one of the fastest-growing poke concepts in the country, as well as the best and most reviewed poke chain in the U.S. The brand continues to seek ambitious single and multi-unit operators ready to bring its vibrant and health-forward offerings to communities across the U.S.