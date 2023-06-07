Pokeworks Keeps Rolling Into 2023

Renowned for launching the worldwide poke movement, Pokeworks is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, premium fast casual cuisine. Along the way, the brand is collecting significant accolades, including recognition in this year’s Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and the solo poke concept named to Entrepreneur’s Best of the Best Franchises.

With 67 domestic and international locations today, and several new multi-unit area development agreements (ADAs) in place, Pokeworks is actively working to make its famous poke bowls more available to diners nationwide. The brand’s super premium food quality, commitment to franchisee success and dedication to being the industry’s top trendsetter has set it apart from hundreds of competitors now seeking to ride the growing adoption of poke as an everyday meal.

Pokeworks’ meticulous approach to expanding its concept includes use of detailed models and market data to inform decisions on market and site selection, which benefits both current and potential franchisees. The company has made significant investments in a best-in-class digital infrastructure to support today’s digital consumer. Pokeworks has partnerships with OLO, PUNCHH, Revel, Koala, Byte and Givex to drive sales to its franchise owners. The company has also partnered with RAD (Restaurant Analytics Delivered) to provide real-time data to operators.

In addition to these powerful systems, the brand team works directly with franchisees to ensure that operations and culinary innovation meet the preferences of the customer base. Franchisees also have access to a full-time training and operations manager, bringing the brand’s extensive experience within the industry to each new restaurant opening. Pokeworks’ overall investment in staff, training and operations, supply chain management, marketing, human resources and IT supports each franchisee to maximize its success.

“There simply isn’t a better partner to grow a franchise base with than Pokeworks,” says Franchisee Marcos Blanco, who has opened three locations in the past eight months. “Our support team is always finding creative ways to enhance the guest experience and draw in new people to try poke. But the best thing is they work with you, lockstep, so you know what is being done, how it will impact your restaurant and what you can do to make the processes work best for your customers.”

Next steps along Pokeworks’ growth trajectory include further development of the brand’s premium offering in both new and existing markets. Pokeworks has already opened several of 12 planned new restaurants for 2023, with more on the way in existing markets including Austin, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, New York, Nashville and Phoenix. Additional locations are slated for new markets in California and Georgia, with multiple new restaurants planned for Canada before the end of the year. This aggressive growth will continue into 2024, as the brand projects to triple in size by 2025.