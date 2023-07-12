Pokeworks Launches New Luxe Lobster Bowl

Known for its innovative and seasonal offers that can’t be found anywhere else, Pokeworks is giving its fans a taste of the high-life without breaking the bank with its new Luxe Lobster Bowl.

Always at the forefront of culinary experience, the leading fast-casual poke brand continues to stay a step ahead of the rest with a chef-curated Poke Bowl that boasts plump and juicy lobster – the first of its kind at any Poke restaurant.

Sourced from King & Prince, Pokeworks prepares its delicate North Atlantic Lobster fresh from the chef’s kitchen, as it continues to treat guests to the best premium seafood options. Rich in essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals to support an overall well-being, this new offering features a fascinating protein that is guilt-free, but flavor-full.

“We are always trying to expand horizons when it comes to Poke and how people think about it,” says Pokeworks head of marketing, Michele LaMont. “With the inclusion of something as luxurious as lobster that is low in calories and not offered at other Poke restaurants, this new bowl is perfect for those looking for a fresh and satisfying meal that won’t weigh you down this summer.”

Available at participating locations from July 7 to Oct. 3 at Pokeworks’ normal Signature Bowl price – $13.95 for a Regular and $16.95 for a Large – the Luxe Lobster Bowl features North Atlantic Lobster with sweet surimi, juicy mandarin oranges, fresh-cut veggies and a signature Ponzu Fresh sauce, served over fluffy white rice. And if those toppings aren’t enough, guests can also "Poke Your Way" and customize their bowl any way they want.

Pokeworks was created out of a passion for sharing a love of delicious and healthy food with others. Its founders saw an opportunity to work together and build a brand around a passion that allowed them to share their favorite Asian-inspired flavors and create an innovative, healthy quick-service restaurant experience. Our chef-driven menu brings authentic flavor inspired by Hawaii to every location.