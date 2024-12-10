Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand, introduces the OG Poke Bowl, a vibrant Limited-Time Offering crafted with premium ingredients and bold flavors. Available starting December 10, this dish highlights Pokeworks’ commitment to offering fresh, innovative menu options that deliver exceptional taste and quality.

The OG Poke Bowl features premium ahi tuna marinated in Pokeworks’ Signature OG Shoyu Sauce, a rich blend of oyster sauce and garlic with a touch of sweetness. A key element of the bowl is a bright and slightly peppery watercress, a nod to Hawaiian cuisine. The watercress’s distinct zesty kick beautifully complements the umami-rich OG Shoyu Sauce. This is combined with crunchy sliced onions, green onions, sesame seeds, and garlic crisps to offer a multi-layered experience of textures and flavors.

“The OG Poke Bowl represents the best of what Pokeworks stands for: fresh ingredients, authentic inspiration, and bold flavors,” said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. “The pairing of the zesty watercress with the savory OG Shoyu Sauce adds a unique depth, offering guests an unforgettable poke experience!”

Through Poke Your Way, guests can customize their OG Poke Bowl exactly to their liking. Enjoyable over a bed of warm, fluffy white rice, salad, or noodles–and as a bowl or a burrito. Taking it a step further, customers can also adjust the OG Shoyu Sauce level to light, medium, or heavy for a personalized taste.

To celebrate the launch, Pokeworks Rewards Members can earn 10 Bonus Points when they purchase the OG Poke Bowl online through the Pokeworks website or app and in-store from December 15 to 21.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. After experiencing the vibrant flavors of Hawaii, its co-founders set out to bring the island experience to the mainland with customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.