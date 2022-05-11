Pokeworks Launches Pressed Spicy Tuna and California Rolls

Looking for the newest addition to your poke meal? Pokeworks released LTO menu items dubbed as “Poke’s Best Friend."
Details on the new LTOs:
- Pressed Spicy Tuna Roll ($6.95) – Seasoned rice topped with nori and ground tuna mixed with gochujang, sambal, sriracha, and green onion. Topped with toasted sesame seeds, sriracha mayo and a slice of serrano pepper.
- Pressed California Roll ($6.95)– Fresh avocado and nori layered over seasoned rice. Topped with surimi crab and crisp cucumber with toasted sesame seeds.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.