Pokeworks, the leading local fast-casual poke brand, is posting record-breaking guest engagement in 2025, powered by strong same-store sales and a rapidly scaling loyalty program. In the first seven months of the year, the brand grew its Pokeworks Rewards loyalty program 4x faster than 2024 and delivered double-digit loyalty sales growth.

Pokeworks partnered with Thanx in November 2024 to modernize its digital guest engagement experience, moving beyond discounts to a more personalized, data-driven rewards program. The rollout introduced a streamlined earn-and-redeem flow and an elevated rewards marketplace.

Within seven months of launch, the program drove:

4x increase in new member enrollment rate

+80% of new members acquired through digital channels

Double-digit loyalty sales growth every month since launch

Lowered effective discount rates and improved ROI

“The dramatic increase in loyalty acquisition shows that focusing on guest experience moves the needle,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing. “Our goal was to create a seamless, simple, and frictionless experience for every guest, and that focus has driven higher participation, incremental sales, and profits. It showcases that investments in digital platforms and overall hospitality truly resonate with today’s customers. It’s a win for our guests and for our franchise partners.”

Alongside their loyalty program success, Pokeworks is delivering strong sales performance. In July 2025, the brand recorded 14% same-store sales*, outpacing the fast-casual industry average of 1% during the same period, as detailed in the most recent Jefferies report. This momentum reflects disciplined marketing, excellent operational execution, and a craveable menu that drives repeat visits.

“Consistent industry outperformance underscores demand for fresh, customizable poke and our expanding hot plates and beverage offerings,” continued Ly. “Quality offerings, experience, and convenience remain the core, helping us attract new guests while deepening loyalty with existing ones and fueling brand growth.”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks brings authentic Hawaiian-inspired poke to modern diners with its Poke Your Way approach; fully customizable bowls, burritos, and salads made with high-quality ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood, with options for every lifestyle—including vegan and gluten-free.