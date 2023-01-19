Pokeworks Names Abe Van Beek Director of Culinary and Michele LaMont Director of Marketing

Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley announced today that the leading premium fast-casual poke brand has named Abe van Beek as Director of Culinary and Michele LaMont as Director of Marketing.

On the culinary side, van Beek will be responsible for culinary development, including long-term menu expansion and optimization as well as the creation and implementation of limited time offers and new menu items.

LaMont will lead the day-to-day execution of national marketing programs and brand marketing while supporting both corporate and franchised locations. She will lead a team assisting operators with new restaurant openings, local store marketing and merchandising.

“Abe and Michele have proven themselves to be talented business leaders throughout their careers, and we are fortunate to have them join our team,” Heeley says. “With Abe’s eye for culinary perfection and Michele’s track record across the entire marketing spectrum, we believe they will help drive Pokeworks to continued success in the years ahead.”

A veteran in the industry, van Beek has spent 15 years specializing in project management, innovative sales development and menu analysis. He has created and implemented many new menu enhancements driven by his business-driven acumen as a corporate executive chef at Gelson’s Markets, director of culinary operations at Greenleaf Gourmet Chop Shop and menu innovation executive chef with IHOP.

LaMont brings 14 years of senior management experience in multiple facets of restaurant marketing and promotions. She has led branding and marketing strategies through product innovation, new business development and interactive technical design with IHOP and 911 Restoration.