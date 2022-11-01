Pokeworks to Open Ghost Kitchen in Orange County

Pokeworks is preparing to serve its fresh and healthy poke in a new ghost kitchen starting Nov. 14.

Pokeworks will make its debut inside Anaheim Food Co. – an Orange County ghost kitchen that offers delivery and take out service only – at 1560 South Lewis St. Guests can order on Anaheim Food Co., Pokeworks website and app, or on DoorDash. This will mark the second ghost kitchen location for Pokeworks as the brand plans further development within the industry.

“We’re excited to continue our ghost kitchen expansion with the Anaheim Food Co.,” says Pokeworks Chief Marketing Officer Jayson Tipp. “This is a great way for us to introduce Poke Your Way to more fans in Orange County on our way to providing fresh, healthy poke to even more people in SoCal soon.”

With the constant modernization and competition within the restaurant industry, Anaheim Food Co. will allow for Pokeworks to reach more customers without the investment in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. The brand’s inclusion in this ghost kitchen location, near several commercial and business properties as well as Disneyland and Angel Stadium, is projected to attract many new and existing fans.

The Pokeworks at Anaheim Food Co. will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.