Pokeworks Opens Store in McAllen, Texas

Pokeworks, the nation’s largest and premium leading poke brand, announced today the opening of its newest Texas location in McAllen. The restaurant officially opened to the McAllen community on March 31, marking the 15th Pokeworks restaurant in the Lone Star State.

The new poke restaurant is owned and operated by local couple, Agustin and Amairany Guzman, who also own a handful of other restaurants in the area. Agustin, who has over 20 years of restaurant industry experience, is a former world class swimmer who spearheaded marketing initiatives for pharmaceutical companies, prior to making the jump into restaurant ownership.

“When looking for the next concept to add to our portfolio, we wanted to find something that not only complimented our other restaurants, but also ‘wowed’ us,” says Agustin “We were both blown away when we first tried the fresh, healthy and delicious menu at Pokeworks, and knew the concept was worth investing in. Given the brand’s unique offerings, we’re confident Pokeworks will thrive in McAllen. Amairany and I are looking forward to expanding the brand in Texas, starting with McAllen, and eventually opening three to five more Pokeworks locations in the state.”

Pokeworks is known for serving only the highest quality sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies and hand-crafted sauces. In addition, the brand’s innovative Poke Your Way™ menu allows for complete customization of indulgent and mindful food options, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free and raw.

“The Guzmans are the perfect pairing to help expand our brand in Texas, where we already have a strong brand presence,” said Pokeworks Chief Development Officer Larry Sidoti. “Given Agustin and Amairany’s successful track record with restaurant ownership, I’m confident the McAllen location will thrive under their guidance. We look forward to seeing the community’s reaction to our brand and supporting the team’s growth as they continue to add more locations.”