Pokeworks Partners with DoorDash on Virtual Kitchen Growth

Pokeworks announced their partnership with DoorDash, adding a new delivery-forward location within the Redwood City, California DoorDash Kitchens location. This announcement comes at a pivotal time for Pokeworks as it kicks off the new year after a successful 2021 in both franchise development and brand growth, including new restaurant design and development projects, menu innovations and major additions to the C-Suite, fueling rapid franchise development and brand exposure in the premium fast casual restaurant space.

“Innovation is a core value at Pokeworks, and we’re committed to making our high quality, premium, fast casual poke convenient for our customers in new ways,” says Steve Heeley, CEO at Pokeworks. “Our new partnership with DoorDash Kitchens is another step into the future of innovative, quick-service dining for Pokeworks and we’re excited to be added to the DoorDash Kitchens roster.”

To ring in the entrance of Pokeworks into DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City, new customers ordering Pokeworks on DoorDash (app or website) can enjoy 30 percent off their first purchase using promo code POKE at checkout through January 31, 2022.

As the nation’s largest poke brand, Pokeworks has led the growth of the premium poke industry, known for fresh and flavorful traditional Hawaiian-inspired poke. The brand is known for its Signature Works poke creations as well as its ‘Poke-Your-Way’ option for guests to build their own poke bowls, burritos or salads by selecting a base protein – tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp and tofu, unique regional mix-ins, flavoring sauces, toppings and crunchy texture.