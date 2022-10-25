Pokeworks Partners with GroupRaise to Help Local Communities

Fresh never tasted so good at Pokeworks. And now, getting support for local communities has never been easier.

The fast casual brand known for its craveable poke bowls is doubling down on community involvement through its new partnership with GroupRaise, an online marketplace and booking engine that helps local schools, organizations and non-profits request fundraising support more efficiently. The online fundraising platform will be connected to current and future locations, giving Pokeworks an easy way to connect with its community to give back.

“We are committed to supporting various organizations and our local communities, so this is an exciting way for us to do both,” says Pokeworks Chief Marketing Officer Jayson Tipp. “GroupRaise offers an extremely easy-to-use mobile platform that makes connecting with our community streamlined for everyone.”

GroupRaise operates through a simple calendar system that lets local groups, within a five-mile radius, schedule fundraising events with their favorite restaurants. Those groups then promote the fundraiser, driving new and returning customers to the restaurant for dine-in or takeout orders that give back a percentage of the event’s sales.

‘Our goal at GroupRaise is to make it extremely easy for local organizations to discover business in their communities who are committed to giving back and are great partners. We are thrilled to partner with Pokeworks as they exemplify the kind of community-committed brand we love to help local organizations discover and build lasting relationships with,” says GroupRaise CEO Devon Baptiste.

Pokeworks showed its commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves this past summer by donating proceeds from every Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl sold to Heart of Dinner, a non-profit helping to end food insecurity. The fundraising effort, in partnership with Aquamar, led to a donation of $30,000 to the New York City-based organization.