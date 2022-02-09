Pokeworks Plans Entrance into Colorado

Pokeworks, the nation’s largest and leading poke brand, announced today its entrance into Colorado with four new locations planned for the Denver metro area with entrepreneurial trio Thi Tran, Liyang Chung and Tich Nguyen at the helm. Site selection currently underway, the first restaurant is expected to open in Greenwood Village by summer of 2022.

All three operating partners are Colorado residents and bring a strong track record of customer-facing expertise to the Pokeworks brand. Tran and Nguyen have years of business ownership experience, and Chung brings a niche sushi-making skillset from working at his family’s restaurant. Altogether, the trio has a unique, yet well-rounded understanding of how to run a successful fast-casual operation in the Asian food category.

“As we evaluated our goals and researched different restaurant concepts, we were instantly drawn to Pokeworks’ reputation for serving the highest quality poke,” said Chung. “Upon meeting the executive team, we were blown away by the exceptional culture and greatly appreciate the support that they have shown us as new franchise partners. We’re very much looking forward to launching into restaurant ownership and expanding the Pokeworks brand in our home state of Colorado.”

Pokeworks is known for serving only the highest quality sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies and hand-crafted sauces. In addition, the brand’s innovative Poke Your Way menu allows for complete customization of indulgent and mindful food options, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free and raw.

“Thi, Liyang and Tich are the ultimate dream team to help introduce Pokeworks to Colorado,” says Pokeworks Chief Development Officer Larry Sidoti. “With healthy eating and living in such strong demand for today’s consumer, we’re confident that the Denver metro area will flock to our customizable menu options. We’re honored to be expanding into a new territory and supporting this dynamic trio’s growth throughout 2022.”