Pokeworks Rolls Out Spicy Crunch Surimi Bowl

Fresh never tasted so good. And now, for a limited time, poke fans can add a spicy kick to the healthy Hawaiian favorite at their local Pokeworks.

From July 11 through Sept. 30, Pokeworks will promote its exclusive Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl featuring the highest quality surimi from Aquamar. The special, limited time offering will be available in a regular bowl or burrito for $11.95 or large bowl or burrito for $14.65. Pokeworks’ spicy surimi mix is also available as an option on any Poke Your Way bowl or burrito as well.

This new Pokeworks recipe takes surimi to a whole new level. Made primarily from Wild Alaska Pollock, a low-fat, low cholesterol, highly sustainable seafood with no added preservatives, Aquamar’s surimi is mixed with a Pokeworks proprietary spicy sauce to give it a one-of-a-kind, zesty kick. The surimi is topped with hand-prepared vegetables like cucumber, edamame, green onion, crunchy onion and wontons – making Pokeworks’ new surimi recipe a perfect refreshing summer meal.

“Surimi is one of the most popular and climate-friendly seafoods in the world, and we’re excited to share it as a healthy and delicious option at Pokeworks,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jayson Tipp. “Our Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl is a bold, elevated take on our popular bowls and a uniquely craveable choice for anyone looking for a fresh, nutritious meal with a zesty kick.”

Pokeworks and Aquamar are further partnering behind this limited time offer to demonstrate their joint commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve, with royalties from every Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl sold going to Heart of Dinner. Heart of Dinner is a nonprofit dedicated to countering food insecurity and isolation within the elderly Asian American community in New York City by delivering care packages of culturally thoughtful hot lunches and fresh produce, lovingly paired with a handwritten and illustrated letter in their native language to bring warmth and comfort. The two brands committed to a minimum $30,000 donation resulting from this promotion.

“We are excited to partner with Pokeworks to help bring the Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl to market,” shares Daryl Gormley, Aquamar CEO. “The menu feature and the support of Heart of Dinner are a delicious way to honor our belief that all people should have access to healthy protein.”