Pokeworks, the fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand globally, is starting Q2 with impressive momentum, achieving same-store sales (SSS) growth of 11% in March*—a sharp contrast to the fast casual segment’s average of 0.4% growth, as detailed in the most recent Jefferies report. This strong performance is fueling increased interest from multi-unit operators and has led to the brand finalizing a 10-unit deal in San Antonio and selling out its available Houston territories.

With a goal to open ten stores in two years, Agustin Guzman will be developing the greater San Antonio market as well as the Rio Grande Valley. Guzman, a former Olympic swimmer and seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across the restaurant, food, retail, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries, currently operates Pokeworks’ McAllen location and is in the process of opening his second location in Mission, TX. Guzman moved from Mexico to the U.S. at age 15 to pursue his athletic dreams and has since translated that same ambition into business, partnering with Pokeworks based on his belief in the brand’s performance and long-term potential.

“I’ve experienced success across varying industries, but what sets Pokeworks apart is their momentum – it’s a high-performing brand that’s constantly improving, innovating, and growing,” said Guzman. “The brand’s alignment with my values, alongside their strong unit economics and continued expansion, makes the decision to expand into San Antonio a clear one.”

In addition to their upcoming expansion in San Antonio, Pokeworks has officially sold out all available franchise territories in Houston. The city has proven to be a strong market for Pokeworks, with franchisees continuing to expand their portfolio and invest further in the brand. With Texas named the Best State for Business for the 20th year in a row in 2024 by Chief Executive Magazine, Pokeworks’ broadening presence in Houston reflects their strategic growth approach and ability to thrive in competitive markets.

“Texas has always remained a key market for our growth plans, and selling out its largest city while locking in a major development deal in San Antonio is an incredible accomplishment,” said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. “This is a true testament to our incredible franchisees, and a reflection of our continued commitment to support those in our franchise network and help them continue to grow and build within the brand. Seeing our recent performance, we look forward to seeing mirrored growth in other key Texas markets and across the nation.”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. Any financial performance data referenced is for illustrative purposes only. An offer can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Actual results may vary. Please refer to our Item 19 for full details. The financial performance data referenced in this release, including same-store sales growth and individual franchisee performance, are provided for informational purposes only and do not represent a guarantee of future results. Actual results will vary and are dependent on numerous factors including, but not limited to, location, operational experience, local market conditions, and the level of effort by individual franchisees. Pokeworks does not make any representations or guarantees regarding individual earnings or profitability. Prospective franchisees should review the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and consult with their financial and legal advisors before making any investment decision.