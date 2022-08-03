Pokeworks Signs Multi-Unit Deals for 10 Locations

Pokeworks continues to lead and bring more of its crisp, fresh, healthy Poke Your Way across the country.

Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley announced today the groundbreaking fast-casual brand executed three multi-unit area development agreements resulting in 10 total locations in Orange County, California; Queens, New York City; as well as Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas. Pokeworks plan to open all 10 locations over the next three years. These agreements build on Pokeworks expansion momentum both domestically and internationally with recent deals signed in Denver, Canada and Taiwan.

“We’re thrilled to bring our freshest, premium products from sustainable sources to more people across the country,” Heeley says. “It is amazing to see our brand grow from coast to coast, and we can’t wait to get to work with these outstanding new franchisees. We look forward to the continued growth our brand and spreading our love of poke!”

Pokeworks’ latest franchise agreements feature three first-time franchisees with the brand. Franchisee Andrew Yoo, a multi-unit franchisee with Paris Baguette, BBQ Chicken and Zipbap Korean Kitchen, will be bringing four new locations to Orange Country. In Queens, franchisee John Tseng, a former Sakura Japanese franchisee, has signed on for three new locations. And, in Te