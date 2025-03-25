Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand known for its customizable bowls and burritos, is keeping the energy high this spring with a mix of ongoing guest-favorite offers from March and a fresh lineup of limited-time promotions for April. Whether you’re craving a refreshing sip, a sweet treat, or bonus rewards, there’s something for everyone this month!

Pokeworks is serving up the following deals:

$2.99 Signature Drinks – Extended

Through April 25 , guests can still enjoy $2.99 Signature Drinks with code SIPFRESH at participating locations.

, guests can still enjoy with code at participating locations. Free Dessert for National Burrito Day

On April 3 , celebrate National Burrito Day with a free dessert when you purchase a Poke Your Way burrito using code SWEETS .

, celebrate with a when you purchase a using code . Fresh Fish Fridays – 2X Points Continues

The Friday tradition isn’t over yet! Now, through April 18 , Rewards Members will continue to earn 2X points on entrée orders every Friday—no promo code needed.

, Rewards Members will continue to earn on entrée orders every Friday—no promo code needed. Easter Catering Special – Free Spam Musubi Platter

From April 12 to April 18, catering orders of $250+ will receive a free Spam Musubi Platter with code FREESPAM—perfect for Easter gatherings!

Easy Ways to Snag These Deals

You can grab these fantastic deals in-store, through the Pokeworks app, or online at order.thanx.com/pokeworks—check the details to see where each offer applies!

“Spring is all about putting a little extra pep in your step, and we’re excited to keep the fun going with these April specials,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “Whether you’re here for a fun reward or a free sweet treat, we want every guest to feel appreciated with something extra to enjoy.”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was created by a group of friends who shared a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. By offering fresh, customizable poke bowls, burritos, and salads, Pokeworks continues to redefine fast-casual dining with its Poke Your Way approach, catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan and gluten-free options.