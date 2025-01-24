Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand known for its customizable bowls and burritos, is kicking off 2025 with exciting promotions for loyal guests and new Rewards members. As January winds down, Pokeworks invites guests to take advantage of its ongoing promotions and gear up for fresh February offers!

Ongoing Promotions

Sign-Up Bonus for New Rewards Members

New to Pokeworks Rewards? It’s not too late to join! New members who sign up for the program can still earn 75 free points. Guests who haven’t opened the updated app can also claim 75 free points when they log in. Don’t miss out—this bonus is only available until January 31!

Free Garlic Spam Musubi

From January 20 through January 31, Pokeworks Rewards members can enjoy a free Garlic Spam Musubi on orders of $25 or more using code SPAM2025. Limit one free item per order, available in-store and online.

February Promotions

Super Catering Special

Score big for the big game! Place a catering order of $250 or more on catering.pokeworks.com from February 1 to 7 and receive a $50 Visa Card to make your game days even better.

Sweet Treat for Rewards Members

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a little extra sweetness! Rewards members who log in to their accounts by February 13 will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Cookie, which will be directly added to their accounts on the 14th and expire on the 16th. This one-time reward is the perfect treat for Valentine’s Day.

Double Points Delight

Loyalty pays! From February 14 to 23, rewards members will enjoy 2X points on all orders with an entrée. However, there is a limit of one qualifying order per day, so stop by often to rack up points quickly.

Fresh Fish Fridays

Fridays just got fresher! Back by popular demand, Fresh Fish Fridays offers Rewards members 2X points on entrée purchases every Friday starting February 28. Limit one qualifying order per day.

Easy Ordering for Rewards Members

Guests can take advantage of these exciting offers through in-app orders or online at order.pokeworks.com.

“We’re excited to keep the momentum going with fresh, exciting promotions for new and returning guests,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “From game-day catering to sweet Valentine’s treats and double-point opportunities, we want to make every visit to Pokeworks special and rewarding. We’re thrilled to help our guests start 2025 with delicious options and exclusive perks!”

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.